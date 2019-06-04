Pet Safety During Summer Months

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

A hot and sunny day can seem like a perfect day for you and your pet. But did you know that hot summer weather can be more dangerous to dogs? It’s important that all dog owners know the potential warning signs of dog heat stroke and how to prevent it before it’s too late. Please make sure your pet is properly hydrated when going for a walk and never leave them in a vehicle regardless if the windows are down or parked in the shade. Dogs die in hot cars every summer. It only takes minutes for your car to reach a temperature that can cause heat stroke.

Image may contain: text
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Pet Safety During Summer Months

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s