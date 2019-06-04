Runaway Bay Apartments , Habitat America and Especially Courtney Chane Deason Are Terrible

If you are in the market for an apartment anywhere in the Maryland area the one company I will tell you to avoid like the black plague is Habitat America. It is a company in my opinion that doesn’t give a shit about their residents. Let me preface that by explaining a little more. They care for you and will treat you like royalty while your signing your lease and moving in, but the moment you start expecting something from them they treat you like a nuisance. I have to say the company as a whole because they allow people like Courtney Chane Deason to treat residents like trash.

Courtney is the manager of Runaway Bay Apartments in Salisbury. Runaway Bay is one of the properties managed by Habitat America. In the news just last year and half another property Rivers Edge {which is also managed by Habitat America} had to be brought before the Salisbury City Council because of alleged paybacks and retribution to residents who had complained to management. The Manager at the time was none other than Courtney Deason. The negative press on the matter got the company to remove Courtney from that property and just keep her at Runaway where she was duel managing.

Island Club another property that was managed by Habitat America(which is no longer btw) who at the time of their booting Habitat from management had guess who…yes Courtney Deason managing it.. Coincidence?? you be the judge

I ask you to click this link of reviews of runaway bay and look for the common denominator.

I have had loved ones stay at this location and I can tell you these reviews are spot on. The Apartments are nice, the location is fantastic the only problem with the complex is Courtney. It seems Corporate and especially Jeannie Hendricks who is Vice President of Habitat America in my opinion do not care about the complaints because Courtney does one thing well and that is get them money.

Increasing rent, refusing to offer certain people who have lived there over 5 plus years a yearly lease renewal because they are complainers and only allowing month to month where the rate is much higher. Fining elderly people for putting trash outside their door for less than 10 minutes while they get the rest together to take to the dumpster. Giving people eviction notices for refusing to pay for a broken sink sprayer that had been in the apartment for over 8 years, yea you read that correct. Normal wear and tear on a simple item like that caused hardship and stress to people who had to agree to pay less than 15 dollars to repair it so they could stay in their apartment. This lady likes to play games with peoples lives.

Courtney is rude ,unprofessional and has had a merry go round of employees and maintenance people who have personally told me what a bitch she is to work for with her attitude. Again why does Habitat America keep her employed? Two different complexes she managed she does no more..again whats common denominator.

I can only use the ability I have to reach lots of people to tell you please do not give this company one dollar of your money while she is still employed managing properties and treating residents who question her like garbage. I also can tell you do not rent at Runaway Bay especially , unless you want to experience hell on earth.

And Courtney a personal message from me to you since I know you will read this post.

