Runaway Bay Apartments , Habitat America and Especially Courtney Chane Deason Are Terrible

If you are in the market for an apartment anywhere in the Maryland area the one company I will tell you to avoid like the black plague is Habitat America. It is a company in my opinion that doesn’t give a shit about their residents. Let me preface that by explaining a little more. They care for you and will treat you like royalty while your signing your lease and moving in, but the moment you start expecting something from them they treat you like a nuisance. I have to say the company as a whole because they allow people like Courtney Chane Deason to treat residents like trash.
Courtney is the manager of Runaway Bay Apartments in Salisbury. Runaway Bay is one of the properties managed by Habitat America. In the news just last year and half another property Rivers Edge {which is also managed by Habitat America} had to be brought before the Salisbury City Council because of alleged paybacks and retribution to residents who had complained to management. The Manager at the time was none other than Courtney Deason. The negative press on the matter got the company to remove Courtney from that property and just keep her at Runaway where she was duel managing.
Island Club another property that was managed by Habitat America(which is no longer btw) who at the time of their booting Habitat from management had guess who…yes Courtney Deason managing it.. Coincidence?? you be the judge
I ask you to click this link of reviews of runaway bay and look for the common denominator.
I have had loved ones stay at this location and I can tell you these reviews are spot on. The Apartments are nice, the location is fantastic the only problem with the complex is Courtney. It seems Corporate and especially Jeannie Hendricks who is Vice President of Habitat America in my opinion do not care about the complaints because Courtney does one thing well and that is get them money.
Increasing rent, refusing to offer certain people who have lived there over 5 plus years a yearly lease renewal because they are complainers and only allowing month to month where the rate is much higher. Fining elderly people for putting trash outside their door for less than 10 minutes while they get the rest together to take to the dumpster. Giving people eviction notices for refusing to pay for a broken sink sprayer that had been in the apartment for over 8 years, yea you read that correct. Normal wear and tear on a simple item like that caused hardship and stress to people who had to agree to pay less than 15 dollars to repair it so they could stay in their apartment. This lady likes to play games with peoples lives.
Courtney is rude ,unprofessional and has had a merry go round of employees and maintenance people who have personally told me what a bitch she is to work for with her attitude. Again why does Habitat America keep her employed? Two different complexes she managed she does no more..again whats common denominator.
I can only use the ability I have to reach lots of people to tell you please do not give this company one dollar of your money while she is still employed managing properties and treating residents who question her like garbage. I also can tell you do not rent at Runaway Bay especially , unless you want to experience hell on earth.
And Courtney a personal message from me to you since I know you will read this post. Do not ever speak to me again. You are a nothing in my world.
31 thoughts on “Runaway Bay Apartments , Habitat America and Especially Courtney Chane Deason Are Terrible”
Why does she die her hair jet black?
LikeLike
She dies her hair black because she is a WITCH!!
LikeLike
I left a comment and you didn’t post it!
LikeLike
I haven’t seen it
LikeLike
My 19 year old daughter wants to rent in River’s Edge. Do you think it’s safe?
LikeLike
I can’t say now but at least Courtney is gone
LikeLike
We had a small intimate relationship one time and she was mean as Hell to me after that so I know you are telling the truth. I couldn’t take being treated like sh!t from her so I lefter here alone and never went back.
LikeLike
I’ve known her ever since she moved here and she has been single and alone the whole time after her husband dumped her. That speaks volumes because it’s been 15 years.
LikeLike
She is a lonely, miserable person.
LikeLike
Resident • 2017 – 2018
Not Recommended
Reviewed 07/25/2018
To all…….. RUN like……!!!!!! The Manager here is a NUT! The Corporate office will do nothing because this manager has so many hidden fees that once you get in, you will be in the office questioning your charges EVERY MONTH. It is a never ending story, when you question it the manager gets all nasty. If you have even a mild complaint or question, the manager says “Email ME” I came to the office to talk, not email everything I have to say. When I applied everybody wanted to talk now everything is email. I have addressed with their Corporate office like so many of us out here have and nothing gets done. I wont go into the maintenance workers that’s a train wreck in itself. I have good friends that just moved out not to long ago and while we were talking it is incredible what this manager gets away with. Look take your money somewhere else because this place is the worst.
LikeLike
Jonathan_T835 • Resident • 2015 – 2018
Not Recommended
Reviewed 04/22/2018
What a horrible apartment complex. We have had so much turn over in staff because of the horrible manager here. They can’t even keep simple maintenance under control as the maintenance area looks like a slob pen. Run away from runaway bay if you want a nice place to live.
LikeLike
Resident • 2016 – 2017
Not Recommended
Reviewed 04/10/2017
I have been living here for almost 6 months and I regret ever moving here. The office staff is rude to everyone except their friends. They don’t care about their residents until it’s time for the rent to be due. My fiancé called them last week to do something about the bees since he is allergic and they said they would try and get someone out that day. We left to do a few errands and came back to find out that maintenance had been in the apartment and didn’t leave notice that they had been there and stuff in our apartment had been moved. That is just one of the issues. The other issue is the incompetence of the property manager. She is rude and doesn’t do her job to make sure the residents are happy. She is constantly over charging and adding all these extra fees into your rent. When you go pay your rent by money order they don’t give you a receipt and if you ask for one all you get is a xeroxed copy of your money order. Oh and if you work different hours like my fiancé and I do, please get up early and walk your rent in as there is no way to put your rent in after hours. Their website says they close at 5:30 but after 4 there is nobody in the office. Save yourself the stress and don’t move here.
LikeLike
Resident • 2016
Not Recommended
Reviewed 08/05/2016
I have an excessively loud upstairs neighbor. Yes, this is my first apartment, but came from townhouse before here. This is not just “typical” apartment noise as his stomping ( all hours of the day and night ) caused more than one of my pictures to fall off the wall!! Have filed complaint. Nothing. Emailed them twice. Nothing. Runaway Bay does not love their residents as they proclaim. Just the rent checks… And don’t get me started on the hideous carpeting!
LikeLike
It’s called runaway bay for a reason, because every resident can’t wait to run away from the complex.
LikeLike
Resident • 2014 – 2016
Not Recommended
Reviewed 07/29/2016
What an awful place to live and it’s such a shame because the apartments are fairly nice for the area and the grounds are well kept. But the management is rude and a pain to deal with. Be very careful before signing a lease at runaway bay apartments. The regular staff is nice and respectful, but the manager is two faced–the nicest most pleasant person right before signing your lease– and the most disrespectful and condescending individual the day you have a problem with something. We were threatened to be evicted for not signing an addendum–which we knew was a lie the entire time. An addendum is a two way street, meaning that both the tenant and the landlord must agree to it before it becomes attached to the lease. A paragraph in the lease states that residents have to comply with minor policy changes that do not substantially alter the original lease. Their addendum raised our rent by 15 dollars a month and was not a minor policy change– if it was it wouldn’t have required an addendum to put it into effect. They attempted to take all of the dogs DNA on the property and slam you with a 300 dollar fine if they found, tested, and matched your dogs poop pile. We objected not because we didn’t pick up after our dog, but because I’ve worked in a lab before testing samples and there can be major error if the sample is not collected, stored, and shipped properly. They would not answer any scientific questions about their collection or testing procedures. If you questioned the policy all they said was “we will be posting a 30 day notice to evict for non compliance.” Honestly, it was just another way for them to rip off dog owners. I mean the same rule didn’t apply to cats (which there are outdoor cats on the property). When I questioned the manager on the cats her response was ” we are concerned with big piles of poop, not little piles.” Do they realize how obsured that policy is? Bacteria is present in every pile of poop, it doesn’t matter if it’s big or small. If you don’t lay over when they order you to do something your labeled a problem (even if you stick up for your rights as a tenant). Another lie they told us was that our bathtubs were on a list to be remodeled because paint chips flaked off and was in our kids hair every time they took a bath– we spoke to maintenance and no such list existed. They intrude on your privacy four times a year for “water testing”, something that was never spoken of when we signed the lease. They enter your apartment on a certain day quarterly and have a problem if you want to be there. I asked about what they are testing for and their answer was chlorine. They could just check the main tank that feeds the apartments, because chlorine levels will not vary from apartment to apartment. It would save them time and make residents feel a lot more safe. They are really checking in on your apartment which is a breach of privacy in our eyes. The one good thing about the apartment complex was the maintenance staff, but they all left too and a new batch is in there. This was our fourth aparment lease and the worst experience we had so far. Corperate will be receiving a pile of complaints from a handful of residents that are fed up with the way management treats current residents. Don’t fall victim to their fake sense of community and the move in specials they offer. They offer specials all the time because that can’t sustain long term tenants. They only care about you up until you sign your lease and then after that they could care less about you. I don’t know who’s writing good reviews because every resident we spoke to could not stand it there. Just stay away from this place… It’s called runaway bay for a reason, because every resident can’t wait to run away from the complex.
LikeLike
I had her do a credit check on my ex-husband. Yes she has that power to pry into your personal life and use it against you.
LikeLike
Res21804 • Resident • 2013 – 2016
Not Recommended
Reviewed 07/27/2016
Runaway Bay WOULD be a wonderful place to live if not for the current manager. The location is ideal. The setting is serene and the apartments are very nice. However, the current manager does nothing to live up to the “We Love Our Residents” message that adorns every piece of signage that surrounds the complex. She is rude, deceptive and vindictive. She invites you to come to her office to “discuss” any issues you may have. This entails her sitting behind her desk looking down her nose at you while she chastises you like a child until you finally have to leave before your anger gets the better of you. If you do lose your cool she threatens you with eviction because you weren’t nice to her. If you ever consider living at Runaway Bay and find out that the current manager still manages the property do yourself a huge favor and run away.
LikeLike
Resident • 2012 – 2015
Not Recommended
Reviewed 03/13/2016
Runaway Bay Apartments are the best location in town, the only problem is the Property Manager Courtney Deason. The lady is rude and obnoxious and does not care about the residents. The lady has run off all the good staff members, you would not believe the number that have left because of her. She is condescending toward residents as she sucks at personal interaction, she is there to get your rent and that is only thing she cares about. Do not move here if you want a friendly manager who cares about your needs
LikeLike
You know it’s bad when residents write a review and call her out by her name.
LikeLike
Leesha987 • Prospective Resident • 2016
Not Recommended
Reviewed 01/26/2016
Be very careful! We put in an application and they cashed the check, did not contact us, lied about the day it was processed and refused to give a reason over the phone when I called to inquire. Still waiting on that “letter in the mail” that will tell us why we were rejected. They just want application fees if you ask me.
LikeLike
Resident • 2014 – 2015
Not Recommended
Reviewed 04/21/2015
I CAN’T WAIT to move! Please talk to a current tenant before moving in! I have a nice apartment. It’s decent sized, but frankly a little overpriced. They are great about coming out to do maintenance very quickly, and those maintenance guys are great. There used to be a very nice lady in the office. Sadly, she was let go for being “too nice” to the tenants. The new manager is exactly the opposite. There seems to be no desire to do the right thing in the office anymore. That attitude seems to come down directly from corporate. There was a substantial rent increase this last year. There are also now paid parking spaces. Rather than one parking permit per unit (used for the spaces in front of your building) they now sell spaces for $25 per month. The spaces are just another way to grab some cash. Countless cars have been towed, starting the first day the new special parking signs went up. No calls were made asking “did you realize that you are parking in one of the new reserved spots?” Just a call to the towing agency and a $150 bill. If you pay your rent on the 5th or before, you’re good. If not, no matter whether it’s your first time being late or not, they file for eviction against you on the 6th. Why have a late fee if being late equals an automatic eviction filing? If pay-day falls on the 6th and you walk in to the office with your check for rent and the late fee, it’s too late. The floors are thin, and EVERY noise from your upstairs neighbors will be heard in your unit. That also goes for the stairs. Every step reverberates through your unit and shakes anything hanging on your walls. I am not exaggerating. It’s bad. The windows are old and very leaky. In the winter, cold drafts will come into your unit from every wall, through every electrical outlet, and through the dryer vents. The heat runs a lot. I spend as much to heat this apartment as in my old townhouse that was 2x the size. I could go on… I really just can’t say enough how much I hate coming home sometimes. Do yourself a favor, and look at other places in town first!
LikeLike
Couldn’t happen to a better person. Courtney YOU Suck!
LikeLike
Sherry T • Resident • 2014
Not Recommended
Reviewed 11/04/2014
NOT A GOOD PLACE TO LIVE, STAFF DOESNT ADDRESS ISSUES HERE. APTS ARE VERY NICE/CLEAN/SPACIOUS HOWEVER THE PARKING SITUATION HERE IS TERRIBLE. COOPERATE DOESNT ANSWER CALLS. EXPENSIVE RENT BUT TERRIBLE ACCOMODATIONS.
LikeLike
I love the property and my neighbors, but I am very disappointed in the management and will be looking for somewhere new to live. The apartments are spacious and feel very safe. There is occasional noise from the neighbors, but very reasonable and comfortable overall. The fitness center is less than satisfying, but I use a gym membership elsewhere. There are an alarming number of mosquitos and spiders inside my apartment, but my unit is near a wooded area so I can understand the issue. I also have to bleach the toilets every month to keep the mildew at bay, but maybe this is what it’s like to live on the eastern shore. They asked me to renew my lease 4 months before it ended, and it was a very confusing process. They were not considerate and did not make me feel welcome to stay. It also seems that they spend a lot of time and money on silly things like a tiki bar or lemonade, but I’d rather see an investment in something like an online rent payment system so I don’t have to keep leaving work early to turn in my rent check (or why not have a simple deposit box?). I have not even used the pool yet because I don’t know when it is open. More communication, like emails announcing new office hours, and pool hours, would be helpful. There have been at least 3 instances in the past year when I show up at the office 30 minutes before closing to pay rent, only to find that they’ve already locked up and gone home. There are plenty of gimmicks — like the occasional free breakfast or a round of BINGO for a cash prize — but they put very little effort into the real needs of the renters. They should be investing in better fitness equipment, or an online payment system, or email communications with the residents. Also beware that you cannot end/renew a lease between Nov 1 and Feb 28. Silly rule, doesn’t make sense to me.
LikeLike
Does anyone remember what Courtney’s name was before she changed it to Deason?
LikeLike
Resident • 2011 – 2013
Not Recommended
Reviewed 07/20/2013
Have lived here for quite some time and am seeing this property slowly decline. Loved it when we first moved here. Ample parking, nice neighbors, staff seemed to care, and routine checks from maintenance. Now parking is always a fight because of the lack of spaces versus the number of cars allowed per apartment not including visitors as well. When they needed to pave the parking lots, two parking lots were closed off at a time leaving residents to park in the drive through area blocking traffic and on the grass. Only an insincere apology was offered. There are also no assigned spots. Routine apartment checks are at a minimal and sometimes 24-hour notice isn’t even given. Property manager usually cannot be found as she attends to two other properties. Policies are never followed and management continually makes threats towards those who do not follow policy but never take action on those threats. It has basically become a free for all over here and although I love the location I’m looking into other residences.
LikeLike
Send that redneck hillbilly back to West Virginia. Not all West Virginians act like her though.
LikeLike
Resident • 2006
Not Recommended
The place is expensive and a great location but management doesn’t do anything and maintance snoops around your apartment all the time leaving everything on and open. Rent keeps increasing by 50 or 75 every year
LikeLike
She’s a nice person when she is on her medications.
LikeLike
I lived at Island Way and Homes at Foxfield when Courtney was the complex manager. I never had a bad experience with her. She was very nice and always accommodating. As for her personal business it is none on your business. That has nothing to do with your residence at either of this properties.
LikeLike
I think she’s a cutie. If she as lonely as people claim, then I’d like to meet her.
LikeLike