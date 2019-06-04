Worcester County sets Real Property Tax Rate at $0.845 and Local Income Tax at 2.25% to balance FY20 Budget

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Worcester County sets Real Property Tax Rate at $0.845

and Local Income Tax at 2.25% to balance FY20 Budget. June 4, the Commissioners approved the FY20 Operating Budget of $201,285,552 in appropriations for the coming fiscal year. This reflects an increase of $11,254,833 or 5.9% more than the FY19 budget while reducing the requested expenditures of $202.6 million by $1.5 million.Learn more about this year’s budget at http://www.co.worcester.md.us.

2 thoughts on “Worcester County sets Real Property Tax Rate at $0.845 and Local Income Tax at 2.25% to balance FY20 Budget

  1. At least 4 of those commissioners are Republicans and they voted to allow a Democrat to be their leader. WTF are they thinking??

