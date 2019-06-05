FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

6/5/2019

Contact: Mayor’s Office – 410-548-3100

Contact: County Executive’s Office – 410-548-4801

County and City partner to co-facilitate Census Training

Salisbury, MD – Wicomico County and the City of Salisbury will partner to host Wicomico County’s Complete Count Committee (CCC) for the 2020 Census at a meeting on Monday, June 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Salisbury Fire Headquarters on Cypress St. Comprised of community leaders, elected officials, nonprofit leaders, government representatives, clergy, and citizens, the CCC will coordinate community efforts to ensure that every Wicomico County citizen is counted in the 2020 Census.

Census data informs myriad decision-making processes in American government. Population numbers are considered to ensure fair representation when redistricting at the federal, state and local levels, and the Federal Government relies on Census data to apportion $675 billion dollars in federal funding for housing programs, transportation projects, infrastructure upkeep, social safety nets such as SNAP and WIC, healthcare services, and education. An accurate headcount is vital to ensuring that a community is being appropriately represented when these decisions are made.

The mission of the CCC will be to engage local communities by teaching the importance of the Census. The group will employ a 5-phase strategy to educate, raise awareness, motivate, remind, and ultimately thank citizens for participating in the process. Both the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County will offer administrative support to the CCC through the end of the 2020 Census.

“Success of the CCC will help bring a more accurate count in the 2020 Census,” said County Executive Bob Culver. “We must ensure that all citizens of Salisbury and Wicomico County are counted accurately. I am eager to work with all communities in the County to help educate around this process.”

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said, “We consult and rely upon data compiled in the last census on an almost daily basis. It is crucial to our continued growth, and to the wellbeing of our citizens, to ensure fair, accurate representation, and I’m confident that the CCC will help us achieve that goal.”

For more information on the 2020 Census, go to https://www.census.gov

