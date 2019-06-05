Please Remember The Rules Of The Road For First Responder Safety

Did you know that in 2017, 47 officers lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, with nine officers struck and killed outside their vehicles? Already in 2019, responder fatalities include 7 law enforcement officers. From 2007 to 2017, 39 percent of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty were lost in traffic-related incidents. (CDC.gov)

Did you know that traffic-related incidents are the second leading cause of death for law enforcement officers?

To keep people from being killed or injured in these situations, all fifty states now have mandatory “Move Over” laws. Details vary, but assume that if you see a vehicle with emergency lights or flashers on, you are required to move over a lane and slow down.

If your car has ever broken down or had a flat tire, leaving you stranded on the side of a road, you know how dangerous and unnerving it can be. Cars and trucks speeding by just inches away leaves too little margin for error and could so easily result in a disastrous crash. America’s first responders – police, fire, EMT’s – face this peril every day in the line of duty.

Please help keep us safe and alive, and move over when safe to do so.