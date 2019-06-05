Severe Thunderstorm Warning MDC019-039-045-047-052045- /O.NEW.KAKQ.SV.W.0111.190605T2002Z-190605T2045Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Wakefield VA 402 PM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019 The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Somerset County in southeastern Maryland... Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland... Northwestern Worcester County in southeastern Maryland... Southeastern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland... * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Vienna to 13 miles west of Hebron to 7 miles north of Deal Island, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Vienna around 415 PM EDT. Hebron and Sharptown around 425 PM EDT. Fruitland around 430 PM EDT. Salisbury, Salisbury University and Delmar around 435 PM EDT. Parsonsburg around 445 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wetipquin, Trinity, Eden, Longridge, Mount Vernon, Chesapeake Heights, Pittsville, Powellville, Whiton and Galestown.

