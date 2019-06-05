Last night the Wicomico County Council rejected County Executive Bob Culver’s nomination of Michele Ennis to Head the Department of Finance in Accordance with the Wicomico County Charter.
3 thoughts on “Wicomico County Council Declines Nomination Of Michele Ennis For Head of the Department of Finance in Accordance with the Wicomico County Charter.”
Culver must not care because she has still been seen going into finance and her car is still at the building.
I was in the county government office building this morning and guess who I saw walking around all dressed up? Michele Ennis!
Michele Ennis was working today and she told me that the county councils vote didn’t mean anything and she was still the Finance Director!
I think she’s Smokin HOT Baby. Yeah Michele. You and Bob tells those SOB to kiss your a$$.
