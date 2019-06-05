It was very sad yesterday morning to read about a 19 year old losing his life by drowning in the Wicomico River near Downtown Salisbury. The 19 year old was driving a car with his headlights on high beam and an on duty Sheriff;s Deputy attempted a stop for this violation. The 19 year old identified as Jakeem K. Jackson then fled on foot and jumped in the river to elude the Deputy. Jakeem ended up drowning because of this decision. What amazed me was the comments that came in somehow blaming the Deputy or the Sheriff’s Department for anything.
The Sheriff’s Department has full arrest and stop authority in Salisbury since it is in the County, so that argument was dumb. Secondly nobody made Jakeem run from the Police and jump in the river to get away. It was terrible that he lost his life but don’t dare blame anyone but Jakeem for this. I really hate to say it but this instant cops are guilty of something stuff in nonsense. Thank you Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and The Deputy who were trying to do their job.
I really feel for Jakeem’s family I really do, but personal responsibility has to be the main focus in this tragedy in the hope it can teach a lesson that no crime is worth losing your life over in such a senseless way as this.
10 thoughts on “Wicomico County Sheriff’s Did Their Job In Tragic Drowning Yesterday”
His family sure did TEACH him responsibility .
LikeLike
Maybe if the police weren’t worried about a trifling traffic offense like having his high beams on he would still be alive. Stop blaming the victim.
LikeLike
Maybe if he weren’t nothing but a thug he would be alive today. The only blame lies with the thug victim. What a loser his loser mother raised. trash nothing but trash That’s the problem with you people. You never evolved into civilized human beings who believe you are responsible for your own actions. Black youth are slaughter EACH OTHER to the tune of 1000’s a year in this country and it is because of trah like you 9:49. Black hoes are real good at spreading their putrid legs and letting any thug criminal hump them but when it comes to being real mothers they are complete failures. They would be ashamed if they had any morals but morals have been lost in the black race for a 100 yrs now. It’s disgusting how low they have sunk
LikeLike
don’t be amazed JT. those people have zero sense of any responsibility and that is one of their main problems. they blame everyone else but the real reasons they are not raised properly they lie constantly what they need is God and in a real way because almost every single one is a liar when they say they are christian but God sees their ugly nasty hearts and is why they are a cursed race
LikeLike
He was a thug plain and simple and anyone with an ounce of honesty will say this. He has 3 yes THREE pages of entries on case search. Drugs, robbery eluding police all kinds of traffic offenses including aggressive driving in which Thank God the worthless irresponsible SOB didn’t kill an innocent person with his driving and killed himself And anyone who takes up for this thug God will punish you too.
LikeLike
Kid shouldn’t have been driving PERIOD. Kid shouldn’t have run from the deputy and then jumped in the river PERIOD. He killed himself PERIOD. The deputy has NO responsibility in his death NONE PERIOD. This is how civilized people think but unfortunately many in the black communities haven’t evolved into civilized human beings. They lie and say it’s a race thing. It’s no wonder their youth are slaughtering each other. They are uncivilized and primal especially in their way of thinking. Add to that a complete lack of morals within the race and this is one of the many results.
LikeLike
JT, my point wasn’t the WCSO didn’t have authority in Salisbury, my point is that the city of Salisbury has a full-time staff of what like 80 people, why is it they can’t handle the work-load in the city limits?
Wicomico has a large unincorporated area to cover, that is where the WCSO is needed, not in Delmar, Salisbury, Fruitland or soon Pittsville where they have their own departments. WCSO should only be called in for assistance, not be there doing routine patrols.
LikeLike
This is mayor Jake Day fault for not putting fence around Wicomico River.
LikeLike
So no blame for the guy running from police
LikeLike
Maybe if he wasn’t afraid of being beaten by the racist cops around here he wouldn’t have run. Have you ever seen a black Salisbury city poiice officer or Wicomico Sheriff’s Deputy?
LikeLike