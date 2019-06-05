Wicomico County Sheriff’s Did Their Job In Tragic Drowning Yesterday

It was very sad yesterday morning to read about a 19 year old losing his life by drowning in the Wicomico River near Downtown Salisbury. The 19 year old was driving a car with his headlights on high beam and an on duty Sheriff;s Deputy attempted a stop for this violation. The 19 year old identified as Jakeem K. Jackson then fled on foot and jumped in the river to elude the Deputy. Jakeem ended up drowning because of this decision. What amazed me was the comments that came in somehow blaming the Deputy or the Sheriff’s Department for anything.

The Sheriff’s Department has full arrest and stop authority in Salisbury since it is in the County, so that argument was dumb. Secondly nobody made Jakeem run from the Police and jump in the river to get away. It was terrible that he lost his life but don’t dare blame anyone but Jakeem for this. I really hate to say it but this instant cops are guilty of something stuff in nonsense. Thank you Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and The Deputy who were trying to do their job.

I really feel for Jakeem’s family I really do, but personal responsibility has to be the main focus in this tragedy in the hope it can teach a lesson that no crime is worth losing your life over in such a senseless way as this.

Advertisements