Dorchester County Fire Investigation

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   June 5, 2019

Time:   7:44 p.m.

Location / Address:  5932 Horns Point Road, Cambridge, Dorchester Co.

Type of Incident:   Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   Vacant two story wood framed single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:   Linda Hwang (Owner)

Injuries or Deaths:   None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $500,000                      Contents: $0

Smoke Alarm Status:  Present, unknown if activated

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:   n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department: Rescue Fire Company

# of Alarms:   2    # Of Firefighters:   75

Time to Control:   45 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbor

Area of Origin:  Under Investigation

Preliminary Cause:   Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

