Dorchester County Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: June 5, 2019
Time: 7:44 p.m.
Location / Address: 5932 Horns Point Road, Cambridge, Dorchester Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Vacant two story wood framed single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Linda Hwang (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $500,000 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: Present, unknown if activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Rescue Fire Company
# of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 75
Time to Control: 45 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Under Investigation
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.