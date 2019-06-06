Downtown Salisbury Festival is Back! ​ FRI JUNE 7TH – 6pm – 9pm SAT JUNE 8TH – 11AM – 8PM SUN JUNE 9TH – 12pm – 5pm

The Downtown Salisbury Festival is back for another year – June 7th – 9th, 2019- along E. Main & E. Market Street in Downtown Salisbury!

Check out the carnival, live music on the main stage plus local vendors, activities and more – presented by Toyota and Pohanka of Salisbury Automotive!