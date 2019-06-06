Downtown Salisbury Festival is Back!

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

FRI JUNE 7TH – 6pm – 9pm   

SAT JUNE 8TH – 11AM – 8PM

SUN JUNE 9TH – 12pm – 5pm

 

The Downtown Salisbury Festival is back for another year – June 7th – 9th, 2019- along E. Main & E. Market Street in Downtown Salisbury!

Check out the carnival, live music on the main stage plus local vendors, activities and more – presented by Toyota and Pohanka of Salisbury Automotive!

Click here for Press Release.

 Music line-up announced

Festival & Carnival Hours

Friday 6 PM- 9 PM, Saturday 11 AM – 8 PM, Sunday Noon – 5 PM

The carnival portion of the festival is brought to you by The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce -now in a new location – along E. Market Street.

Carnival Ticket Pricing:

Single Ticket $1.25

Book of 25 – $25

Book of 50 – $45

Ride All Day Wristband (Sunday Only)  – $18

FOR ADDITIONAL INFO CALL 410-774-6145 OR EMAIL SALISBURYFEST@GMAIL.COM 

The Downtown Salisbury Festival is produced on behalf of theCity of Salisbury by the Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District.

One thought on “Downtown Salisbury Festival is Back!

