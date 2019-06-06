Gold Alert Issued for Missing Delmar Man

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Delmar– The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for 29-year-old Donnie J. Bennett who was last seen on June 5, 2019, at approximately 7:27 p.m. in the Delmar area.

Donnie is 5’11” tall, 180 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue cut off shirt.  Donnie’s last known whereabouts were in a wooded area behind Waycross Road, Delmar.

An active search for Donnie is being conducted in which a perimeter has been set up in the area of Waycross Road and Mt. Herman Circle, Delmar.

Attempts to locate Donnie have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for his safety and welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253 or by calling 911.  Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe

Released: 060519 2320

