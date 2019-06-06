June 6th Open Discussion Posted on June 6, 2019June 6, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “June 6th Open Discussion”
WCSO DEP /USMC STEVIE RAY BANNER GOING UP AT THE HOME HE GREW UP IN 308 MAIN ST MAREDELA TODAY JUNE 6 TH 6 PM.
The Wicomico County Executive form of government really puts County Department Heads, “stuck between a rock and a hard place.” The cause is that the County Exective is the Department Head’s boss. It is the County Executive who directs the actions of his Department Heads. I’ve been employed with Wicomico County for nearly 20 years and have seen the difficult position that my Department Head has had to deal with when both Rick Pollitt and Bob Culver prohibited Department Heads from contact with Council members and their direct inquiries. By County Charter, the Council is suppose to go directly to the County Exective regarding County and Department issues. This has often put the Department Head in a difficult position because the Council perceives the Department Head as being uncooperative. And when the Department Head does communicate directly with the/a County Council member, then its perceived by the County Executive that the Department Head is ignoring the County Executive’s directions. So you can imagine how nervous Department Heads are when the County Executive chooses his appointments and the County Council confirms those appointments. During that immediate period after Culver defeated Pollitt in the 2012 election, several “good” Department Heads knee Culver wasn’t going to reappoint them. That jeopardized retirements and other earned benefits so many choose early retirement. A few that remained probably wished they had of retired. Then Finance Director Andy Machel comes to mind. Culver fired Machel and hired Leslie Lewis, and we know how that mess turned out. A lot of Department Heads walk on eggshells in that GOB, damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
