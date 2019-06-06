June 6th Open Discussion

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

download (1)

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “June 6th Open Discussion

  2. The Wicomico County Executive form of government really puts County Department Heads, “stuck between a rock and a hard place.” The cause is that the County Exective is the Department Head’s boss. It is the County Executive who directs the actions of his Department Heads. I’ve been employed with Wicomico County for nearly 20 years and have seen the difficult position that my Department Head has had to deal with when both Rick Pollitt and Bob Culver prohibited Department Heads from contact with Council members and their direct inquiries. By County Charter, the Council is suppose to go directly to the County Exective regarding County and Department issues. This has often put the Department Head in a difficult position because the Council perceives the Department Head as being uncooperative. And when the Department Head does communicate directly with the/a County Council member, then its perceived by the County Executive that the Department Head is ignoring the County Executive’s directions. So you can imagine how nervous Department Heads are when the County Executive chooses his appointments and the County Council confirms those appointments. During that immediate period after Culver defeated Pollitt in the 2012 election, several “good” Department Heads knee Culver wasn’t going to reappoint them. That jeopardized retirements and other earned benefits so many choose early retirement. A few that remained probably wished they had of retired. Then Finance Director Andy Machel comes to mind. Culver fired Machel and hired Leslie Lewis, and we know how that mess turned out. A lot of Department Heads walk on eggshells in that GOB, damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s