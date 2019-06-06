Pocomoke Downtown Beautification Project Thank You

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

The funds raised at the Mayor’s Old-Fashion Christmas Evening Holiday Wreath Auction benefited the Downtown Beautification Project which funded the flowers planted downtown this spring.

A special thank you to the Downtown Pocomoke Association for purchasing the hanging flower pots & brackets for our downtown light poles as well as watering equipment.

And a BIG thank you to DPA Members Mark & Amber Thompson of Simply Sublime Massage and Bodywork for volunteering to keep them watered!

Image may contain: sky, cloud and outdoor
Image may contain: plant and outdoor
Image may contain: plant, tree, flower, outdoor and nature
