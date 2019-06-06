Summer Safety Tips

Sussex County- With the summer months approaching, the Delaware State Police would like remind residents and visitors of a few safety tips to avoid becoming a victim of a vehicle break-in. We must realize that there is the potential for anyone, anywhere to be the victim of a similar crime. With that in mind we are offering the following prevention and awareness tips:

• Keep the doors of your vehicles locked at all times and windows shut.

• Do not leave items of value in your vehicle. This includes purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics, check books, money, SS card, loose change, documents and paperwork with your personal information listed.

• Store valuable tools inside your residence. If needed daily for work, create an easy system to load and unload, such as using storage containers to transport.

• Lock your glove box, which should only store your registration and insurance cards. Do not store your vehicle title in the glove box. Store it in a safe place in your residence.

• Do not leave items that have a perceived value, such as a laptop case with no laptop.

• Clear the vehicle of all clutter and personal items. This can give the general impression that other property of value may be within the vehicle.

• Do not keep a spare vehicle key hidden in the same vehicle. Do not store house keys or other keys in your vehicle.

• If possible, keep your vehicle parked under a lighted area that you can check on from your residence.

• If you have a surveillance security system, include your vehicles in the angle of your camera. If you locate a suspicious subject on your property, in the area of your vehicles, do not confront them, call 911 immediately.

And finally, be a good witness for your neighbors, co-workers and fellow citizens, as you would want them to do the same for you. Pay attention and be aware to what is going on in your neighborhood, and other places that you frequent throughout the course of your day such as the parking lots of local businesses, your workplace, parks etc.

If you See Something-Say Something, by reporting all suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

