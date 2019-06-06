** SUSPECT IN REHOBOTH STABBING BROUGHT TO JUSTICE **
Rehoboth Beach Police have apprehended and charged Marques J. Gantt, 23, of Milton, Del. for the stabbing that occurred on the Boardwalk in the area of Wilmington Avenue on June 1st, 2019 just after 10:00pm.
Through investigative efforts and tips received Rehoboth Beach Police were able to identify Gantt as the stabbing suspect pictured in the previously released photos. Police obtained warrants for Gantt’s arrest and were able to locate him in a hotel room at the Rodeway Inn & Suites in Rehoboth Beach. Gantt was taken into custody without incident or injury.
Gantt was arrested and charged with 3 felonies to include; 1 count of first degree assault, 1 count of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and 1 count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Gantt was also charged with 1 count of misdemeanor terroristic threatening.
Gantt was committed to Sussex Correction Institution in default of $157,500.00 secured bail.
All other parties from the incident have been identified. No other charges are being filed at this time.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department would like to sincerely thank all the citizens who assisted investigators throughout the course of this investigation. Their assistance played a major part in the efficient apprehension of this violent offender.