** SUSPECT IN REHOBOTH STABBING BROUGHT TO JUSTICE **

Rehoboth Beach Police have apprehended and charged Marques J. Gantt, 23, of Milton, Del. for the stabbing that occurred on the Boardwalk in the area of Wilmington Avenue on June 1st, 2019 just after 10:00pm.

Through investigative efforts and tips received Rehoboth Beach Police were able to identify Gantt as the stabbing suspect pictured in the previously released photos. Police obtained warrants for Gantt’s arrest and were able to locate him in a hotel room at the Rodeway Inn & Suites in Rehoboth Beach. Gantt was taken into custody without incident or injury.