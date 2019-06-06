Troopers Arrest Seaford Man for Domestic Related Assault-Seaford

Seaford- The Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man in connection with a domestic related assault.

The incident occurred on June 5, 2019 at approximately 3:22 p.m., when Troopers were dispatched to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in reference to a victim that had been physically assaulted. Upon arrival, Troopers met with a 19-year old female victim who advised that she had engaged in a verbal argument with her boyfriend, 28 year-old Rayshawn Sheppard at his residence in the 24000 block of German Road. As the victim proceeded to walk out of the residence, Sheppard began throwing her belongings outside. The victim was attempting to pick up her belongings when she was struck with a blunt force object causing her to fall to the ground. The victim was able to get up when she observed Sheppard spraying lighter fluid on belongings. The victim was able to leave the residence and obtained a private transport to the hospital, where she was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheppard was taken into custody later that evening at his residence without incident. He was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Assault Second Degree

Criminal Mischief

Sheppard was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $30,500.00 secured bond.

