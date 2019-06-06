Troopers Attempting To Locate Wanted Suspect Donnie J. Bennett-Delmar

Delmar- The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate 29-year-old Donnie J. Bennett of Delmar, DE who is wanted for assault and weapons charges.

The incident occurred on June 5, 2019, at approximately 7:27 p.m., when Troopers responded to a residence located in the 10000 block of Hillbilly Lane, Delmar, DE in reference to a domestic incident. Upon arrival, Troopers met with a 28-year-old female victim who advised that she and her boyfriend, Bennett, had been in a physical argument while they were traveling in a vehicle. Bennett proceeded to strike the female and also struck her 8-year-old child who was a rear seat passenger in the vehicle. During this incident, there was also a 6-year-old child present in the vehicle. After the altercation, Bennett obtained the victim’s cell phone and proceeded to flee the area on foot. Bennett later responded to his father’s residence located in the 36000 block of Waycross Road, where he proceeded to take firearms and fled the residence on foot.

The female victim was treated on scene with minor injuries and the children were not injured.

Troopers have been unable to locate Bennett who currently has active warrants out of Troop 5 for the following:

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (4 counts)

Theft of a Firearm (4 counts)

Assault Third Degree

Theft

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Offensive Touching

Disorderly Conduct

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Donnie J. Bennett is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit Detective Kristunas at 302-856-5850 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

