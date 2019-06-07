Get out there and enjoy this event..I will see you down there.
Downtown
Salisbury
June 7-9, 2019
Downtown Salisbury Festival is Back!
FRI JUNE 7TH – 6pm – 9pm
SAT JUNE 8TH – 11AM – 8PM
SUN JUNE 9TH – 12pm – 5pm
The Downtown Salisbury Festival is back for another year – June 7th – 9th, 2019- along E. Main & E. Market Street in Downtown Salisbury!
Check out the carnival, live music on the main stage plus local vendors, activities and more – presented by Toyota and Pohanka of Salisbury Automotive!
Music line-up announced
Festival & Carnival Hours
Friday 6 PM- 9 PM, Saturday 11 AM – 8 PM, Sunday Noon – 5 PM
The carnival portion of the festival is brought to you by The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce -now in a new location – along E. Market Street.
Carnival Ticket Pricing:
Single Ticket $1.25
Book of 25 – $25
Book of 50 – $45
Ride All Day Wristband (Sunday Only) – $18
FOR ADDITIONAL INFO CALL 410-774-6145 OR EMAIL SALISBURYFEST@GMAIL.COM
The Downtown Salisbury Festival is produced on behalf of theCity of Salisbury by the Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District.
2 thoughts on “Downtown Salisbury Festival Tonight!!”
Come hangout with our local EBT THUGS.
So they added a carnival to it to get people down there.
