I just wanted to offer a little bit advice to everyone graduating and walking out of high school for the final time this year. Please remember that actions and things that you do now will affect your life later down the road please enjoy yourself have fun but above all be safe and enjoy this time in your life when you’re young and free and can do what you want and just remember to always think of other people beside yourself and just keep yourself safe.
Advertisements
One thought on “High school Graduates please listen”
Excellent comments JT…..I would add be real careful about what pictures you send people and what you post on social media! Once it’s out there you can never get it back!!
LikeLike