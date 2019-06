Tuesday:

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day-720

Lower Shore Delegate-38C-Wayne Hartman-820

OC Mayor Rick Meehan-840

Wednesday:

New Worcester County Director of Economic Development-Kathryn Gordon-840

Thursday:

RedMaryland.com Segment-750

Notes:

FYI we have added Sean Hannity to our lineup which went into effect in early May. We air him 9pm-Midnight and Michael Savage moves Midnight-1am..streaming at WGMD.com and on the WGMD App that can be downloaded via iTunes or Google Play Store.

Advertisements