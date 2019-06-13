Wicomico County Health Department Looking For Volunteers

If you are a parent of a teenager or a young adult and you live in Wicomico County, you are invited to attend a focus group on June 19, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Adam’s the Place for Ribs. Dinner will be provided free to focus group participants.

We need your help in developing a social media campaign for parents. If you are interested in attending, please Cindy at 410-219-7544 (ext. 17544) as soon as possible. We need two groups of 8-10 to attend. Once we reach 20 parents, we will take names and if we have enough another focus groups will be scheduled. Please share with other parents.

Your time and assistance are appreciated.

