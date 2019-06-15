Maryland State Police investigating Plane Crash in Crisfield

June 15, 2019

On 6/15/2019 at approximately 0725 hours the Maryland State Police barracks in Princess Anne Somerset County received a call from Lori Dennis, wife of Dennis Edward Shaw pilot of the plane which had crashed at the Crisfield Regional Airport. Troopers made contact with Shaw, who stated he had walked to his residence at 27150 Crisfield Marion Road after the crash. Shaw further stated that he had crashed at approximately 0400 hours this morning then contacted his wife Lori. Princess Anne EMS responded to his residence and transported him to PRMC with minor injuries. Shaw who resides in New York stated he was going to fly back to New York when the plane had some mechanical problems. Shaw was the only occupant along with two dogs at the time of the incident. Troopers located two dogs in the plane, one of which was deceased. The crash location was approximately 600 yard off the runway. The following agencies have been contacted, Maryland Department of Environment, NTSB, and MEMA. The scene is secure. Investigation still on going.

