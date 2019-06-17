Delaware State Police Need Our Help

*Attempt to ID* – Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspects who are wanted in connection with a shoplifting. On Saturday 06-15-19 at approximately 5:45 p.m., the suspects entered the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet Store, located at 35000 Midway Outlet Drive, Rehoboth Beach, removed merchandise and fled the store without rendering payment. Anyone with information in reference to either of the suspects’ identity is asked to please contact Troop 7, Corporal Thomson at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com