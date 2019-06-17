Laurel Police Press Release

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

LAUREL MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG DEALING

On June 13th, 2019 the Laurel Police Department with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit, concluded a month long investigation into the distribution of heroin in and around the Town of Laurel with the execution of a search warrant at 402 Laurel Court Laurel, DE. The suspect, Treg Burris 26 years old of Laurel DE, was immediately contacted and taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence revealed the following:

• 1362 bags of heroin with an approximately weight of 9.534 grams

• .40 Cal Smith and Wesson hand gun with an extended magazine and ammunition

• $2545.00 of suspected drug proceeds

• 1.41 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)

• Numerous prescription pills including methadone, Adderall, Alprazolam, Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine, all of which were had no prescription and are controlled substances.

• 28 – 8mg Suboxone strips, 2 – 12 mg Suboxone Strips, which is a controlled substance

Burris was charged with Manufactures, Delivers, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity, Possess a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, Possess a Deadly weapon while in the possession of controlled substance, Maintaining a Drug property, six counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia not marijuana related, and breach of release. Burris was committed to SCI in Lieu of $128,401.00 Cash Only bond.

