Laurel Police Press Release

LAUREL MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG DEALING

On June 13th, 2019 the Laurel Police Department with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit, concluded a month long investigation into the distribution of heroin in and around the Town of Laurel with the execution of a search warrant at 402 Laurel Court Laurel, DE. The suspect, Treg Burris 26 years old of Laurel DE, was immediately contacted and taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence revealed the following:

• 1362 bags of heroin with an approximately weight of 9.534 grams

• .40 Cal Smith and Wesson hand gun with an extended magazine and ammunition

• $2545.00 of suspected drug proceeds

• 1.41 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)

• Numerous prescription pills including methadone, Adderall, Alprazolam, Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine, all of which were had no prescription and are controlled substances.

• 28 – 8mg Suboxone strips, 2 – 12 mg Suboxone Strips, which is a controlled substance

Burris was charged with Manufactures, Delivers, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity, Possess a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, Possess a Deadly weapon while in the possession of controlled substance, Maintaining a Drug property, six counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia not marijuana related, and breach of release. Burris was committed to SCI in Lieu of $128,401.00 Cash Only bond.

Advertisements