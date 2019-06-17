Road Closure Notice Seaford

TRAFFIC ALERT FROM DELDOT

Bridge Maintenance Will Require the

Closure of Front Street-Seaford

WHEN:

7:00 a.m. on June 17, 2019 until

11:00 p.m. on August 24, 2019, pending weather.

WHERE:

Bridge over Nanticoke River on Front Street between High Street Extension Concord Road, Blades and Middleford Road, Seaford.

WHAT:

DelDOT’s contractor, Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will be replacing the timber deck sidewalk and making repairs to the bridge.

Detour Routes:

Northbound : East High Street to US 13 and continue north, make a left onto Middleford Road and return to Front Street.

Southbound : Middleford Road onto US 13, make a right turn to East High Street and continue westbound to Front Street.

Detour signage will be posted for motorists.