Road Closure Notice Seaford

TRAFFIC ALERT FROM DELDOT
Bridge Maintenance Will Require the
Closure of Front Street-Seaford
WHEN:
7:00 a.m. on June 17, 2019 until
11:00 p.m. on August 24, 2019, pending weather.
WHERE:
Bridge over Nanticoke River on Front Street between High Street Extension Concord Road, Blades and Middleford Road, Seaford.
WHAT:
DelDOT’s contractor, Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will be replacing the timber deck sidewalk and making repairs to the bridge.
Detour Routes:
Northbound : East High Street to US 13 and continue north, make a left onto Middleford Road and return to Front Street.
Southbound : Middleford Road onto US 13, make a right turn to East High Street and continue westbound to Front Street.
Detour signage will be posted for motorists.