Should I Run For Salisbury City Council? Posted on June 17, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor
11 thoughts on “Should I Run For Salisbury City Council?”
Yes! We will support you. But you know some won’t
“We” will support you? Although I may even vote for JT, saying “We” is not accurate. You don’t speak for everyone.
Do it.
You keep talking about it, now do it! This is the next step for you. You had a realization and a vision now step up.
You don’t want that BS Jonathan. You can do a better service to the Lower Eastern Shore by keep this blog up to date with information on city and county council agenda items, your opinion on the same and allowing your reads the opportunity to express their opinions.
Like for instance: On pages 30 through 38 in the June 18, 2019 Wicomico County Council Brief Book, the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee has submitted the 4 names and resumes of those that the Committee is recommending to fill Marc Kilmer’s soon to become vacant District 2 seat. Unfortunately, there is now resume, or information at all, submitted on Nicole Acle and Austin Whitehead. Nothing, Nada, absolutely no information at all as to who Acle and/or Whitehead are, their personal and professional backgrounds, nothing.
How Joe Collins has submitted a 1 page bio. Tells you he worked for Piedmont Airlines (Culver’s plant to approve out of control spending at the airport) and 3 County services Mr. Collins has worked with in Wicomico County.
Julie Brewington has submitted a 5 page resume that identifies in great detail her professional experience, education, political experience and a solid 1 page Bio. Very comprehensive.
If the Wicomico County Council’s selection to fill Marc Kilmer’s seat is to be made solely on the information provide by the Central Committee, then Julie Brewington is the choice. Any other choice, then we’re going to witness a true good-ole-boys side show.
Thanks, Julie!
Where would someone locate a copy of the council brief book?
Why not. You’d have a good shot at it. Voters like regular people and not career politicians though in Salisbury take no offense but most voters are backwards and poorly educated as to the true function of elected officials. They don’t understand regular people are to be elected people who live and work in the community. Politics is not supposed to be a career but again most Sby residents are backwards and this truth escapes them. There is really no downside even if you don’t pull it off. You will meet a lot of great people and learn a lot of concerns which you can post on your blog.
You think Smallsbury has the market on messed up politics?
What was the point of your comment – other than insulting everyone, which you intentionally kept repeating?
You just made your self look more ignorant than those you insulted.
Anything is better than Liberal Angela Blake. I hear Shawn Jester has already thrown his name in the ring. You should file to run.
Did you know that Bob Culver pays some of his staff to Troll this Blog and to write comments attacking the County Council members on this blog and the other blog? Yes, they have been caught in the act.
