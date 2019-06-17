Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

May 30, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Lamonte Jefferson, 50 of Easton, MD. On May 23, and June 5, 2017 arrest warrants were issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Jefferson for failure to appear at scheduled court hearings. Jefferson was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility where he was held pending an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Violation of Protective Order Arrest: On June 1, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on St. Michaels Road for moving violations. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sean Patrick Kearney, 54 of St. Michaels, MD. At the time of the stop, Kearney was talking on his cell phone to a protected person in violation of a protective order issued by a District Court Judge. Kearney was also operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and his driver’s license was suspended. Kearney was placed under arrest and transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility. Kearney was charged criminally with violation of a protective order and issued multiple traffic citations. Kearney was ordered held without bond pending further action by the District Court.

Trespassing Arrest: On June 2, 2019 at approximately 0003 hours, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office located a motor vehicle parked at the Oak Creek Landing during hours the landing is posted closed to the public. The vehicle was occupied by David Urie Jones, 36 of Easton, MD and Crystal Lynn Breth, 32 of Stevensville, MD. Jones and Breth were issued criminal citations charging them with trespassing on posted public property and released on their signature.

Trespassing Arrest: On June 2, 2019 at approximately 0026 hours, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office located a motor vehicle parked at the Oak Creek Landing during hours the landing is posted closed to the public. The vehicle was occupied by Wilian Antonio Umana-Najarro, 30 of Rockville, MD and Jaime Eduardo Amaya-Garcia, 40 of Silver Spring, MD. Both were issued criminal citations charging them with trespassing on posted public property and released on their signature.

Warrant Arrest: On June 3, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clifton Morton, 34 of Easton, MD. On June 3, 2019 the Talbot County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Morton charging him with violation of pretrial conditions. Morton was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility where he was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond pending further action by the Circuit Court.

Warrant Arrest: On June 3, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaron Tereze Meekins, 21 of Easton, MD. The District Court for Talbot County issued an arrest warrant for Meekins charging him with violation of probation. Meekins was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility where he was seen and released by a District Court Commissioner after posting a pre set bond.

Threat of Arson Arrest: On June 03, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Landing Neck Road near Ocean Gateway for moving violations. Deputes identified the operator as Tanner Dixon Barrow, 26 of Tilghman, Maryland. Barrow was placed under arrest for driving while impaired by alcohol. While detained, Barrow made threats towards the arresting deputy of burning their residence and doing bodily harm. Barrow was charged with threat of arson and driving under the influence of alcohol. Barrow was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and was turned over to the Talbot County Detention Center.

Warrant Arrest: On June 10, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Wayne Dryden, 48 of Stevensville, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Dryden with violating the terms of his probation. Dryden was transported to Talbot County Central Booking facility, awaiting an initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

Warrant Arrest: On June 11, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Earl Melton, 30 of Oxford, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court charging Melton with violating the terms of his probation. Melton was transported to Talbot County Central Booking facility where he was ordered held without bond pending further action by the Circuit Court.

Warrant Arrest: On June 12, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derrick Levon Cuffie, 40 of Baltimore, MD. On April 22, 2019 an arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court charging Cuffie with failure to appear at a scheduled court hearing. Cuffie was transported to Talbot County Detention Center and held without bond pending further action by the Circuit Court.

Assault Arrest: On June 12, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9100 block of Black Dog Alley in reference to a domestic assault in progress. Investigation revealed Katelyn Latourette, 27 of Easton MD physically assaulted the victim after a verbal argument. Injuries observed on the victim were consistent with an assault and Latourette was placed under arrest. Latourette was charged with assault and failing to obey a lawful order. Latourette was taken to Talbot County Central Booking for processing pending further action from the courts.

Warrant Arrest: On June 13, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to West Chester Prison in PA for an extradition. Deputies took Andrew William Carpenter, 55 of Haddon Heights, New Jersey into custody and transported him to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing. Talbot County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Carpenter, charging him with violation of probation for driving while intoxicated. Carpenter was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond pending further action by the courts.

DUI/CDS Arrests: In addition to the arrest mentioned above, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested four persons for driving under the influence of alcohol and seven persons for possession of marijuana in the amount less than ten grams. These individuals were issued civil and traffic citations, processed and released on their signatures.

