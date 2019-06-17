Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

O’Dea Patrick

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 31 May 2019

Location: Northwood Drive at Harford Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Sean Patrick O’Dea, 21, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 31 May 2019 at 7:35 AM, a deputy came across two individuals engaged in a physical confrontation on Northwood Drive. Upon investigating what was going on, the deputy learned that this escalated from a “road rage” incident that had occurred between Sean O’Dea and another driver. The deputy learned that O’Dea was upset because he believed the other driver had cut him off. The investigation also showed that O’Dea was the aggressor in the altercation.

The deputy placed O’Dea under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released O’Dea on an unsecured bond of $10,000.00.

Charges: Assault 2nd Degree and Affray

Lewis, Brad

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 31 May 2019

Location: 2000 block of Goddard Parkway, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Brad Howard Lewis, 40, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 31 May 2019 at 9:30 PM, a deputy arrested Brad Lewis in connection with an assault that allegedly took place at a residence in the 2000 block of Goddard Parkway in Salisbury. In this incident, Lewis is accused of assaulting a subject he resides with during an argument. It is alleged that Lewis attempted to choke this other individual and then kicked him in the face while on the floor. During the investigation, the deputy observed signs of injury that corroborated the assault complaint.

Upon arrest, the deputy transported Lewis to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Lewis in the Detention Center without bond.

Charges: Assault 2nd Degree

Drummond, Oscar

Incident: Possession of Cocaine

Date of Incident: 1 June 2019

Location: U.S. 13 at Centre Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Oscar L. Drummond, 41, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 1 June 2019 at 11:30 AM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Oscar Drummond with the knowledge that Drummond was currently wanted on an arrest warrant for child support. Upon making contact with Drummond and taking him into custody, the deputy discovered that Drummond was in possession of a baggie that held what was recognized as cocaine and a small plastic straw.

The deputy transported Drummond to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Drummond on Personal Recognizance on the CDS charge

Drummond was detained on the Child Support Warrant pending posting bond.

Charges: Possession of Cocaine

Taylor, Kimberly

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 1 June 2019

Location: 1000 block of Beaglin Park Drive Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Kimberly N. Taylor, 42, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 1 June 2019 at 12:36 PM, a deputy responded to the 1000 block of Beaglin Park Drive for a reported disturbance in the parking lot of the apartment building there. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that Kimberly Taylor was arguing with her husband over marital issues when she allegedly assaulted him. During the investigation the deputy observed a sign of injury that supported that claim.

The deputy placed Taylor under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Taylor on a $25,000.00 unsecured bond.

Charges: Assault 2nd Degree

Jackson, Justin

Incident: Burglary

Date of Incident: 1 June 2019

Location: 1200 block of Pocahontas Drive, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Justin D. Jackson, 26, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 1 June 2019 at 9:30 PM, a deputy responded to a reported burglary that had just occurred in the 1200 block of Pocahontas Drive in Salisbury. According to the female victim in this incident, she was home and, in her bedroom, when he former boyfriend, Justin Jackson, arrived uninvited to the residence and pushed the window air conditioning unit in her bedroom window in before crawling through the now open window. According to the victim Jackson began yelling at her, wanting to know who she was talking to on the phone. The victim ran to another part of the residence and called for the Sheriff’s Office while Jackson damaged items in the victim’s bedroom before exiting the residence. During the investigation, the deputy observed that the bedroom was in disarray and it appeared someone had entered through the window.

The investigating deputy located Jackson at another location at which time he was taken into custody. Following his arrest, Jackson was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Jackson on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Burglary 3rd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property

Williams, Juan

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 4 June 2019

Location: 1000 block of West Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Juan Marquis Williams, 25, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 4 June 2019 at 6:36 PM, a deputy responded to a residence in the 1000 block of West Road for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the female resident who advised that her son, Juan Williams, entered her bedroom and jumped on top of her while she was sleeping and demanded money. Further investigation revealed that Williams wanted $20 from his mother. The deputy observed that Williams’ mother was in pain as a result of this incident and was ultimately transported from the scene by EMS.

The deputy placed Williams under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Williams in the Detention Center without bond pending a District Court bond review.

Charges: Assault 2nd Degree

Graves, Theodore

Incident: Possession of Crack Cocaine

Date of Incident: 6 June 2019

Location : Carroll Street at Mill Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Theodore D. Graves, 45, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 6 June 2019 at 3:41 AM a deputy stopped a vehicle for a stop violation. Upon approach to the vehicle, the deputy observed furtive movement by the front seat passenger, Theodore Graves, along with overt nervousness by the occupants. Following a K9 scan that yielded a positive alert for the presence of the odor of illegal drugs, the deputy initiated a search of the vehicle and the occupants. During the search the deputy discovered what was identified as crack cocaine and ecstasy in Graves’ possession.

The deputy placed Graves under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Graves on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Ecstasy

Mongan, Brandon

Incident: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Date of Incident: 7 June 2019

Location : Ocean Gateway at Hobbs Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Brandon Lee Mongan, 29, Hagerstown, MD

Narrative : On 7 June 2019 at 11:00 PM, a deputy stopped to check on a vehicle on the shoulder of Ocean Gateway eastbound just prior to Hobbs Road in Salisbury. Upon contacting the operator, Brandon Mongan, the deputy detected that Mongan appeared under the influence of alcohol. Following sobriety testing, Mongan was placed under arrest for DUI. Following his arrest, the deputy discovered an open container of beer that Mongan had been drinking while traveling to Ocean City.

During subsequent processing, Mongan submitted to a breath sample with the result of .13.

The deputy transported Mongan to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Mongan in the Detention Center in lieu of $10,000.00 bond.