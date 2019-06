The Ocean City Police Department would like to proudly introduce our newest police officers: Officer G. Kinzer, M. McHugh, and N. Stanziale. They graduated today from the 82nd class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy held at Wor-Wic Community College. They will begin their journey with our department this week. Photo: Officer McHugh, Chief Buzzuro, Officer Kinzer, and Officer Stanziale.