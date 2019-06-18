This week is Elder Abuse Awareness week! Elder abuse refers to intentional or negligent acts by an individual that causes harm to an older person. In order to combat elder abuse, our office is proving helpful information:

Where do potential scammers get the personal information from to conduct scams?

• Social Media. Scammers typically use what they see on social media. Assume anything you put online can be accessed by anyone.

What are some helpful tips to defend against elder financial exploitation?

• Secure your private financial documents

• Require receipts for purchases made by helpers

• Monitor bank accounts

• Be sure not to post any sensitive or personal information on social media

• Only allow contractors with a home improvement license to do home improvement duties

• Don’t let embarrassment or fear stop you from reporting financial exploitation or investment fraud

•Make sure your medication is hidden in an area you only know about

• Disperse your money in different accounts and make it harder for someone to steal

Who are the abusers?

• Often, people, you know: Family members, friends, agents under a power of attorney, financial advisors.

• Strangers

If I’m a victim of an elder abuse, who do I contact:

• Adult Protective Services: 410-758-8000

• Maryland Department of Human Services 1-800-332-6347

• Queen Anne’s County office of the Sheriff 410-758-0770

Why is this important?

• Elder abuse is significantly under-identified and underreported.

• In almost 60% of elder abuse and neglect incidents, the perpetrator is a family member.

• Approximately 1 in 10 Americans aged 60+ have experienced some form of elder abuse.