Troopers Arrest Two for Burglary and Theft-Sussex County

Sussex County- The Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with burglaries and thefts occurring in the Seaford, Laurel and Georgetown areas.

The Delaware State Police began investigating a rash off residential burglaries and multiple thefts from yards in May, 2019. Through investigative measures, Troopers identified two suspects, 29-year-old Glenn Merrill of Seaford and 33-year-old Matthew J. Davis of Bridgeville. It was learned that some of the property that was stolen by Merrill and Davis was taken to local pawn shops and scrap yards.

Davis was apprehend on June 13, 2019 in reference to an active warrant.

Through investigative measures, Davis was a suspect in multiple other burglaries and thefts. Davis was additional charged with the following:

Burglary 2nd Degree (5 counts)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Theft (Felony)

Theft (7 counts)

Criminal Trespass (8 counts)

Falsifying Business Records (2 counts)

Theft By False Pretense (2 counts)

Criminal Mischief (3 counts)

Conspiracy

Selling Stolen Property

Davis was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and remained committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $35,950.00 secured bond.

On June 13, 2019, Merrill was apprehended at his residence in the unit block of 25000 Palmetto Street, Seaford without incident. He was transported back to Troop 5 and charged with the following:

Burglary 2nd Degree

Theft (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Conspiracy

Theft By False Pretense

Falsifying Business Records

Merrill was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $4,500.00 unsecured bond.

