Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Violation of a Peace Order

Date of Incident: 13 June 2019

Location: Wicomico County, MD

Suspect: Ebvie Rodrigo Carmona, 18, Parsonsburg, MD

Narrative : On 13 June 2019 at 2:30 PM, a deputy arrested Ebvie Carmona in connection with violating a Peace Order that barred him from contacting a female subject. It was alleged that Carmona repeated contacted this subject through messaging and sending pictures of himself via Snap Chat. The arrest also followed the charging of Carmona on a Criminal Summons back in May for violating the same peace order that barred him from contacting the same person.

The deputy transported Carmona to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Carmona without bond pending a District Court bond review.

Charges: Failure to Comply with a Peace Order

Incident: Possession of Marijuana

Date of Incident: 14 June 2019

Location: Salisbury Boulevard at Zion Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Davon I. Jones, 20, Delmar, DE

Narrative : On 14 June 2019 at 6:00 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Davon Jones after the deputy observed that Jones was not wearing his seat belt. Upon contacting Jones, the deputy was able to detect the odor of raw marijuana emanating from with the vehicle. Upon inquiring about the odor, Jones handed over a small container of what contained marijuana. The deputy decided to search the vehicle further and located a plastic zip bag that held more marijuana. The deputy observed that the bag was labeled from a dispensary in California. The amount in the bag contained an amount of marijuana over the threshold of criminal possession.

The deputy placed Jones under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was transported and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Jones on Personal Recognizance.