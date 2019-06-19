Open Discussion Posted on June 19, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “Open Discussion”
I see Pat Nelms and Bay Land Aviation are suing Wicomico County. Will be interesting to follow.
I hope he wins. Bob Culver, you are costing the county taxpayers a fortune in all of your lawsuits.
Please step down.
Well, it’s been 16 days since Michelle Ennis was legally relieved of her duties by the Wicomico County Council and she is still roaming the halls of the Government Office Building terrorizing county employees. WTH is wrong with this County? I can’t wait to see the Sheriff’s Office escort Michele Ennis out of our building.
Bob Culver, Please RESIGN!
The $hit will hit the fan when the FY2020 Audit reveals the unauthorized use of funds to pay Ennis. The auditors will be required to report that to the County Council. At that moment, what options will the County Council have? Does the County Council’s attorney sue Wicomico County naming Culver, and Wicomico County Finance/Human Resources Director Ennis as a party to a lawsuit or, do they ignore it and do nothing?
I believe Bob Culver will have to pay that out of his pocket, which is empty.
Enquiring minds want to know what Michele Ennis has over Bob Culver? It has to be something the way that Culver is protecting his little girlfriend.
You guys better quit ragging on Culver’s girlfriend. He’s going to sic his attack dog, AKK, on you. He pays her to troll this blog.
How many undercover vehicles does WCSO/SPD have? I have now seen 6 different ones each with full color covert lighting packages all on or near 50 in and west of Salisbury (all the way out to Hebron) and they will be racing somewhere with lights activated. That many drug busts going down the past 4-5 weeks, or?
