Open Discussion

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Open Discussion

  2. Well, it’s been 16 days since Michelle Ennis was legally relieved of her duties by the Wicomico County Council and she is still roaming the halls of the Government Office Building terrorizing county employees. WTH is wrong with this County? I can’t wait to see the Sheriff’s Office escort Michele Ennis out of our building.

    Bob Culver, Please RESIGN!

    Like

    Reply

    1. The $hit will hit the fan when the FY2020 Audit reveals the unauthorized use of funds to pay Ennis. The auditors will be required to report that to the County Council. At that moment, what options will the County Council have? Does the County Council’s attorney sue Wicomico County naming Culver, and Wicomico County Finance/Human Resources Director Ennis as a party to a lawsuit or, do they ignore it and do nothing?

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s