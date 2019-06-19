What Is Happening At Salisbury/Wicomico Airport?

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Bayland is suing the airport as crap hits the fan over fueling sources.

9 thoughts on “What Is Happening At Salisbury/Wicomico Airport?

  2. Culver and Veatch want to have a different FBO, but it wants Bayland gone so it will have no competition.

    BTW, the airport has become a sinkhole for county money under Veatch and Culver. And they will be dumping a lot more there in next years budget.

    1. You have Dawn Veatch, an all new Airport Commission (all appointed by Culver), and Culver himself who live in a world of make believe and think they can do whatever they want at the airport. Veatch wants to spend $60M of tax payers money over five years on unwanted hangars for Airport Commission members and their friends so they can park their airplanes in brand new hangars and a runway extension so 757s can fly nonstop from SBY to California, Europe and Africa. Veatch wants to take over all services at the airport and spend tax payers money to fund it all.

    1. What the F*k does this have to do with the county airport. Quit trying to hijack a thread you stupid douche bag. That’s why the Hell JT started the “Open Discussion.” MORON!

  5. All Bill McCain knows is spend, spend, spend. The only reason he ran to get elected to the County Council is so that his wifes employer could get every dollar they ask for. Typical Democrat, tax and spend.

