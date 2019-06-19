What Is Happening At Salisbury/Wicomico Airport? Posted on June 19, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor Bayland is suing the airport as crap hits the fan over fueling sources. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
9 thoughts on “What Is Happening At Salisbury/Wicomico Airport?”
Bob Culver and Dawn Veatch is running that airport into the ground. I hope Pat Nelms wins his lawsuit.
FYI – https://lowereasternshorenews.com/2018/10/24/trouble-at-salisbury-wicomico-county-airport-letter-to-editor/
Culver and Veatch want to have a different FBO, but it wants Bayland gone so it will have no competition.
BTW, the airport has become a sinkhole for county money under Veatch and Culver. And they will be dumping a lot more there in next years budget.
You have Dawn Veatch, an all new Airport Commission (all appointed by Culver), and Culver himself who live in a world of make believe and think they can do whatever they want at the airport. Veatch wants to spend $60M of tax payers money over five years on unwanted hangars for Airport Commission members and their friends so they can park their airplanes in brand new hangars and a runway extension so 757s can fly nonstop from SBY to California, Europe and Africa. Veatch wants to take over all services at the airport and spend tax payers money to fund it all.
I heard that Dawn Veatch had perfectly good hangars torn down? Is there any truth to that?
What is the county doing to stop that sewage tank and spreading business near Hebron that they tried to do Dorchester County?
What the F*k does this have to do with the county airport. Quit trying to hijack a thread you stupid douche bag. That’s why the Hell JT started the “Open Discussion.” MORON!
Bill McCain wants to give Dawn Veatch and the airport every penny she asks for. Liberal Jack Ass!
All Bill McCain knows is spend, spend, spend. The only reason he ran to get elected to the County Council is so that his wifes employer could get every dollar they ask for. Typical Democrat, tax and spend.
