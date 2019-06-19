What Is Happening At Salisbury/Wicomico Airport?

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Bayland is suing the airport as crap hits the fan over fueling sources.

3 thoughts on “What Is Happening At Salisbury/Wicomico Airport?

  2. Culver and Veatch want to have a different FBO, but it wants Bayland gone so it will have no competition.

    BTW, the airport has become a sinkhole for county money under Veatch and Culver. And they will be dumping a lot more there in next years budget.

