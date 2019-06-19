What Is Happening At Salisbury/Wicomico Airport? Posted on June 19, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor Bayland is suing the airport as crap hits the fan over fueling sources. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “What Is Happening At Salisbury/Wicomico Airport?”
Bob Culver and Dawn Veatch is running that airport into the ground. I hope Pat Nelms wins his lawsuit.
LikeLike
Culver and Veatch want to have a different FBO, but it wants Bayland gone so it will have no competition.
BTW, the airport has become a sinkhole for county money under Veatch and Culver. And they will be dumping a lot more there in next years budget.
LikeLike
What is the county doing to stop that sewage tank and spreading business near Hebron that they tried to do Dorchester County?
LikeLike