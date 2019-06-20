FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 20, 2019

Contact: Mayor’s Office

410-548-3100

City Receives Funding to Bring Feminine Hygiene Products to the Homeless



Salisbury- Mayor Jake Day is pleased to announce that the City of Salisbury has been awarded $4,500 by The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Women’s Fund for the Housing First- Hi, Jean! Program. This feminine hygiene support program is the first of its kind on the lower shore. The newly received grant will provide enough funding for program’s first year of operations.

The Hi, Jean! Program’s goal is to support women and girls experiencing homelessness in Wicomico County by purchasing and distributing feminine hygiene products. Many homeless women struggle to obtain these imperative products because they are not covered under social service benefit programs, and are otherwise expensive to purchase out of pocket.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our Housing First staff and our partner institutions for taking the initiative and having the confidence to address this issue which impacts women and girls, not only in our community, but all over the country as well,” stated the Mayor.

The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Women’s Fund presented the City with its grant check at a special reception held on June 20th, 2019 at Dove Pointe. Other Community Foundation Women’s Fund grant recipients for the year were also recognized.

Housing First plans to maximize the reach of the Hi, Jean! Program by broadening its definition of homelessness to include those who do not have a permanent nighttime residence – a group often referred to as “couch homeless.” The program hopes to connect with Wicomico County Board of Education school nurses to create a referral system in the hopes of reaching as many young girls as possible.

“Hi, Jean! is a much needed resource for those women and girls experiencing homelessness. No woman or girl should have to choose between food and hygiene products. By providing these products free of charge, we hope to restore dignity and reduce the stigma of menstruation,” added Salisbury Housing and Homelessness Manager Christine Chestnutt.

The City hopes that the Hi, Jean! program will not only have a positive impact on the Salisbury community but inspire other counties to start their own programs, similar to Hi, Jean!

To support the Hi, Jean! Program, community members can donate new boxes of sanitary pads, tampons and small gently used cosmetic bags for the products to be distributed in. After the first year, feminine hygiene product donations will be necessary to maintain the ongoing success of the program.

For more information or to donate products to the Hi, Jean! program, contact Christine Chestnutt at cchestnutt@salisbury.md

