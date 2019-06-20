Comment Worthy A Post On Airport Issues

I have several friends who work at the Salisbury Airport. They’ve told me that ever since Bob Culver has put Dawn Veach in charge that things have really gone downhill. Her spending has gone out of control to the point where for the first time in 20 years the airport cannot pay for itself and has actually had to go to the county to ask for money.
Miss Veach has been harassing the tenants to the point where she’s threatening them with ripping up their leases if they don’t sign agreements they don’t agree with. She is spending money on projects the airport tenants feel that Salisbury Airport does not need and she won’t listen to input from experts in the aviation field who advised her against it.
Employees who have been at the airport for many years , some decades, are quitting left and right because of her. Bob Culver has been made aware of her behavior and refuses to stop her. I am very concerned about her behavior. It seems like she doesn’t care what’s best for Wicomico County and that she’s only interested in making a name for herself and Bob Culver. I feel that she will create more debt for Wicomico County with projects that are not necessary or in the best interest of our County.
The reason that Rosenfeld’s Jewish deli from Ocean City is the restaurant that went into the airport was because every local restaurant that she tried to get in there refused because of her behavior. She had several that were interested but because of her demanding an overbearing Behavior they pulled out.
Some of the tenants tried to meet with Bob Culver about the issues with Dawn Veach but a rumor started circulating that some of the tenants were possibly going to sue the county because of her. Bob Culver decided not to meet with the tenants because of “possible pending litigation. ” There was never any litigation pending! It was just a rumor! I really feel that rumor was just a slimy way for Bob to try and get out of meeting with the tenants and avoid whole situation.
As a private county citizen I don’t know what to do about it. I don’t have any evidence myself just my friends words which I trust because they would have no reason to lie. My friends are afraid to come forward for fear of being fired by Dawn.
11 thoughts on “Comment Worthy A Post On Airport Issues”
Damn Grinch, you blogged Dawn Veach, whoever she is now I got to go case search and FB search her
LikeLike
Ok just FB searched her and her name is Dawn Veatch like Be-atch lol
LikeLike
Yes she is a Be-atch, everyone hates her and Bob Culver.
LikeLike
There is a lot of truth to this. Several years ago when Dawn Veatch was hired by Bob Culver they removed the second person in charge of the Airport and “created” a position for him in maintenance. Bob Culver and Michele Ennis told Mr. Jones that he has been working for the County for 30 years and it was time for him to retire. Mr. Jones wasn’t ready to retire so they put him in that maintenance position and forced him to retire. They then put someone in Mr. Jones position at the airport with absolutely no experience. That person didn’t last long either. There has been a high turnover of positions at the airport since Culver became the County Executive.
As you may recall, Culver forced out the previous Airport Manager, Bob Bryant. That is why Bob Culver changed the Airport Commission so that he could be in charge and fire Bob Bryant.
LikeLike
Funny how Bob Culver works his magic and you idiots voted to put him back in office! Shame on you!
LikeLike
Not surprising at all. That is what happens when you push out employees who knew how things worked so you can hire your friends. Look at Hayes out there. Bob has moved him around most every department to take care of him and hide him and now he lands at the airport along with Bobs lifelong buddy. He and his wife both work there as well. How does this continue? These are the things that make people sick about Government and it’s being played out right here in Wicomico but nobody seems to care and he is making sure to take care of the ones that might care. There has never been a Good Ole Boy system like there is now.
LikeLike
I heard that Dawn Veatch had perfectly good hangars torn down? Is there any truth to that?
LikeLike
Well, it’s been 17 days since Michelle Ennis was legally relieved of her duties by the Wicomico County Council and she is still roaming the halls of the Government Office Building terrorizing county employees. WTH is wrong with this County? I can’t wait to see the Sheriff’s Office escort Michele Ennis out of our building.
Bob Culver, Please RESIGN!
LikeLike
I heard that Dawn Veatch had perfectly good hangars torn down? Is there any truth to that? Someone mentioned they were given to another airport and they were painted and put in service. If that is the truth then why weren’t they painted and reused at the Wicomico County Airport?
Where are those Hangars now??
LikeLike
Where is the June 20th Open Discussion?
LikeLike
I thought at least Strausburg and Young would take a principled stand. But the whole lot of em are corrupt
LikeLike