Comment Worthy A Post On Airport Issues

I have several friends who work at the Salisbury Airport. They’ve told me that ever since Bob Culver has put Dawn Veach in charge that things have really gone downhill. Her spending has gone out of control to the point where for the first time in 20 years the airport cannot pay for itself and has actually had to go to the county to ask for money.

Miss Veach has been harassing the tenants to the point where she’s threatening them with ripping up their leases if they don’t sign agreements they don’t agree with. She is spending money on projects the airport tenants feel that Salisbury Airport does not need and she won’t listen to input from experts in the aviation field who advised her against it.

Employees who have been at the airport for many years , some decades, are quitting left and right because of her. Bob Culver has been made aware of her behavior and refuses to stop her. I am very concerned about her behavior. It seems like she doesn’t care what’s best for Wicomico County and that she’s only interested in making a name for herself and Bob Culver. I feel that she will create more debt for Wicomico County with projects that are not necessary or in the best interest of our County.

The reason that Rosenfeld’s Jewish deli from Ocean City is the restaurant that went into the airport was because every local restaurant that she tried to get in there refused because of her behavior. She had several that were interested but because of her demanding an overbearing Behavior they pulled out.

Some of the tenants tried to meet with Bob Culver about the issues with Dawn Veach but a rumor started circulating that some of the tenants were possibly going to sue the county because of her. Bob Culver decided not to meet with the tenants because of “possible pending litigation. ” There was never any litigation pending! It was just a rumor! I really feel that rumor was just a slimy way for Bob to try and get out of meeting with the tenants and avoid whole situation.

As a private county citizen I don’t know what to do about it. I don’t have any evidence myself just my friends words which I trust because they would have no reason to lie. My friends are afraid to come forward for fear of being fired by Dawn.

