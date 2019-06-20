MSP Princess Anne April/May DUI Arrests

June 20, 2019

The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the months of April/May 2019.

• Craig Lebarron, 38 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

• Rafal Custodio, 21 YOA, Marbury, MD

• Alexander Dejarnette, 32 YOA, Marion Station, MD

• Robert Evans, 42 YOA, Marion Station, MD

• Lee Ann Linton, 39 YOA, Crisfield, MD

• Donald Burton, 30 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Damon Williamson, 47 YOA, Westover, MD

• Meagan Fisher, 28 YOA, Eden, MD

• Dwight Sample, 52 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Aaron Ward, 38 YOA, Fruitland, MD

• Fontae Davis, 40 YOA, Onancock, VA

• Keisha Jenkins, 32 YOA, Hampton, VA

• Donald Thomas, 39 YOA, Marion Station, MD

• Lisa Pender, 45 YOA, Decatur, GA

• Oscar Purnell, 64 YOA, Perryville, MD

• Varshi Jenkins, 22 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Ka’von Williams, 20 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• John Long, 37 YOA, Eden, MD

Advertisements