June 21st Open Discussion

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Advertisements

One thought on “June 21st Open Discussion

  1. Wicomico County Current Job Opportunities

    Correctional Officer I – $35,300
    Crew Leader I-Roads Division – $35,484
    Human resources Manager I – $36,000-$38,000
    Maintenance Technician-Airport – $30,600
    Motor Equipment Operator IV-Roads – $36,522
    Motor Equipment Operator I-Roads – $29,002
    Police Communications Operator I – $31,500

    Sad thing about these salaries is when Maryland’s new $15p/h minimum wage law goes into effect ($31,200), several of these jobs will become minimum wage paying jobs while others will be paying only a few cents above the new minimum wage.

    Wicomico County is also currently seeking Requests for Proposal for Legal Services to contract qualified attorneys and law firms to provide service to the County.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s