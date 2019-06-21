June 21st Open Discussion Posted on June 21, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “June 21st Open Discussion”
Wicomico County Current Job Opportunities
Correctional Officer I – $35,300
Crew Leader I-Roads Division – $35,484
Human resources Manager I – $36,000-$38,000
Maintenance Technician-Airport – $30,600
Motor Equipment Operator IV-Roads – $36,522
Motor Equipment Operator I-Roads – $29,002
Police Communications Operator I – $31,500
Sad thing about these salaries is when Maryland’s new $15p/h minimum wage law goes into effect ($31,200), several of these jobs will become minimum wage paying jobs while others will be paying only a few cents above the new minimum wage.
Wicomico County is also currently seeking Requests for Proposal for Legal Services to contract qualified attorneys and law firms to provide service to the County.
