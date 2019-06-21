Maryland State Police Investigate Possible Impaired Driver Crash In Worcester County

June 21, 2019

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash this morning that left one driver injured in Worcester County.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a trooper from the Berlin Barrack was conducting a commercial vehicle inspection on a dump truck on southbound Route 113 south of Bishopville Road in Bishopville, Maryland. The troopers’ vehicle, with emergency lights activated, and dump truck were parked on the southbound shoulder.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Nissan Altima crashed into the rear of the troopers’ vehicle, pushing it into the rear of the dump truck. The driver, and sole occupant of the Nissan was transported by ambulance to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland for treatment of injuries. Neither the trooper, nor the dump truck driver was injured.

The crash highlights Maryland’s “Move Over” law as well as the dangers of distracted driving. For more information on both, click here.

Maryland State Police, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division assisted at the scene.

The suspect is identified as Charles Calvin Lessner, 33, of Delaware, who is charged with DUI and other related charges. The crash briefly closed both lanes of Route 113 which were re-opened by 9:15 a.m.

The investigation into this case continues…

