Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday morning, June 20, 2019 at approximately 3:09 a.m. deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5015 Williamsburg Church Road, Hurlock, Md. for a reported Home Invasion and double stabbing. Through the investigation it was learned that 26 year old Bobyto Saint Francklin of 317 East Central Avenue, Federalsburg, Md. had entered the residence through an unlocked door and stabbed the 38 year old male victim 3 times. During the struggle a 21 year old female victim’s hand was slashed also. The male victim was transported to P.R.M.C for treatment of his wounds and the female was transported to Dorchester General for treatment of her wound.

The suspect was located attempting to hide in the attic of a residence located at 317 East Central Avenue in Federalsburg by 2 troopers from the Maryland State Police. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has been charged with First Degree Attempted Murder, Second Degree Attempted Murder, 2 counts of First Degree Assault, 2 counts of Second Degree Assault, 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Breaking and Entering with the Intent to Commit a Crime of Violence, Breaking and Entering with the Intent to commit a First Degree Assault and Breaking and Entering. He has been ordered Held without Bond.