Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)- Arrest

DATE / TIME: 6/20/19 at approximately 3:44 pm

LOCATION: Peters Corner Road in Templeville, Md

DRIVER: Aria Ahadpour, 18yo male from Cabin John, Md

PASSENGER: Aman Kothari, 18yo male from Potomac, Md

PASSENGER: Nicholas Robinson, 18yo male from Potomac, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Jones observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit. DFC Jones conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Aria Ahadpour, and passengers, Aman Kothari, and Nicholas Robinson. While speaking with the occupants, DFC Jones detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana and a suspected drug “ecstasy” was located. During his investigation, DFC Jones learned that the suspected “ecstasy” belonged to Kothari and Robinson. Both individuals were placed under arrest and charged with CDS possession, not marijuana. Ahadpour was issued a civil citation for the possession of marijuana less than 10 grams. Ahadpour was also issued the appropriate traffic citations.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class M. Jones

CASE: 19-17716

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 6/19/19 at approximately 3:50 pm

LOCATION: 600 Block of Main St, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 68yo female from Queenstown, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Frazier responded to the above location in reference to a theft. The victim advised that someone stole her disability placard when she was at Chesapeake Veterinary Hospital between 2:30 and 2:45 pm or The Gifted Crab afterward until approximately 3:15 pm. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Frazier at 410-758-0770 ext.1243 or afrazier@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy A. Frazier

CASE: 19-17614

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 6/20/19 at approximately 10:13 pm

LOCATION: Terrapin Park in Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 44yo female from Chester, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Frazier responded to the above location in reference to a theft. The victim advised that someone stole her purple Michael Kors purse while she was in the restroom. The victim stated that she left her purse on a bench about 20ft from the restroom. When she came back from the restroom, her purse was missing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Frazier at 410-758-0770 ext.1243 or afrazier@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy A. Frazier

CASE: 19-17626

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 6/17/19 at approximately 10:15 am

LOCATION: 800 Block of Chesapeake Drive, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 67yo male from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy McCullough responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The victim reported that someone stole his boat trailer registration plate from his 1990 boat trailer. The victim advised that his boat trailer was at the Little Creek Landing boat ramp parking lot located at Little Creek Road in Chester during the time of the theft. The theft is believed to have occurred on June 12th between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Bradley at 410-758-0770 ext. or jbradley@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 19-17405

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 6/18/19 at approximately 10:45 am

LOCATION: 100 Block of Beach Harbor Drive, Grasonville, MD

VICTIM: 56yo female from Wilmington, DE

DETAILS: Deputy McCullough responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The victim reported that someone stole their boat trailer registration plate from her 2016 Load Rite boat trailer. The victim advised that the theft occurred between April 2018 and June 8, 2019. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy McCullough at 410-758-0770 ext.1244 or amccullough@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy A. McCullough

CASE: 19-17503

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 6/18/19 at approximately 3:55 pm

LOCATION: Walgreens in Chester, MD

ARRESTED: Brittany Everts, 30yo female from Centreville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy McCullough responded to the above location in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy McCullough and Deputy Bradley spoke with an employee of the store. The employee advised that a female was in the store’s bathroom possibly utilizing CDS. Deputy McCullough went to the bathroom and made contact with the female, Britany Everts. During their conversation, Everts appeared disoriented. A probable cause search of Everts was conducted and suspected heroin, marijuana, and other CDS were located in Everts’ purse. Everts was placed under arrests for CDS Possession not Marijuana, CDS Possession Paraphernalia, and CDS Administering or Equipping with the intent to possess or distribute. She was also issued a civil citation for the possession of marijuana. Deputies also provided Everts with helpful resources regarding treatment, counseling, and addiction.

DEPUTY: Deputy A. McCullough

CASE: 19-17528

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 6/18/19 at approximately 11:58 am

LOCATION: Main Street in Stevensville, MD

ARRESTED: Kayla Miller, 26yo female from Stevensville, MD

SUSPECT: Brian Collier, 25yo male from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputies were informed to be on the lookout for a male and female who were believed to be involved in CDS activity. The two individuals were identified as Kayla Miller and Brian Collier. Deputies canvassed the area and after a brief pursuit, Miller was apprehended by Deputy McCullough and placed under arrest for the possession of CDS, not marijuana. Collier managed to evade arrest and remained at large. A perimeter was set up of the surrounding area and a K9 unit was requested to assist with a search for the suspect. Collier currently has a warrant for failing to appear on a charge of CDS possession, not marijuana. If you have information regarding Collier’s whereabouts, please call 911. A picture of Collier is attached.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class L. Pack, Deputy J. Bradley, Deputy A. McCullough, Corporal M. Bassaro, Lieutenant E. Johnston assisted by Chestertown Police and Maryland State Police

CASE: 19-17499

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 6/18/19 at approximately 6:45

LOCATION: Oyster Cove Community Clubhouse parking lot

VICTIM: 59yo female from Grasonville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Williams responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The victim advised that someone stole her purse from her 2011 blue Nissan vehicle. The victim advised that her vehicle was parked at the Oyster Cove Community Clubhouse parking lot during the time of the theft. The victim advised that she parked her vehicle on June 18th at approximately 4 pm and left the parking lot at approximately 4:30 pm. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Williams at 410-758-0770 ext.1229 or bwilliams@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy B. Williams

CASE: 19-17543

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Accident

DATE / TIME: 6/18/19 at approximately 5: 30 pm

LOCATION: 100 Block of Jackson Creek Road in Grasonville, MD

DRIVER 1: John Chaney, a 20yo male from Chester, MD

DRIVER 2: 36yo male from Glen Burnie, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Iman responded to the above address in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The preliminary investigation revealed that driver 2 was pulling into an open parking spot at the Royal Farms gas station when driver 1, John Chaney, started to reverse out of the adjacent parking spot. Driver 2 stopped his vehicle prior to avoid hitting Chaney’s vehicle. Chaney’s vehicle accelerated and struck the vehicle belonging to driver 2. While speaking with Chaney, Deputy Iman observed signs of impairment. Deputy Iman conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Chaney. Based on the test results, Chaney was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Chaney was also issued the appropriate traffic citations.

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Iman

CASE: 19-17543